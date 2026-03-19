Daisy Shah hopes Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana get back together after wedding fiasco: ‘We don’t know actual truth’

Music composer-turned-director Palaash Muchhal recently found himself in the spotlight after reports of his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana being called off made headlines. Actor Daisy Shah is maintaining a measured stance, saying she would refrain from judging him based on his personal life, as she is not aware of what truly went on behind the scenes. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to tie the knot on November 23 last year. (Instagram)

Daisy on Palash and Smriti In an interview with Miss Malini, Daisy mentioned that Palash hesitated to contact her directly for his directorial venture after his wedding with Smriti Mandhana got cancelled. Daisy is set to star in Palaash’s next directorial venture.

Daisy revealed that she received two to three calls from unknown individuals claiming that Palash was making a film and wanted her to be a part of it. However, she found the approach suspicious, noting that she shares a close friendship with Palash’s sister, Palak. She reasoned that if Palash genuinely wished to reach out, he would have contacted her directly or through Palak, making it puzzling why strangers were trying to relay the message.

She said, “So, I happened to drop a message to Palash, asking about the same, and he said, ‘yeah ma’am this is true, but because of the situation lately, I am not calling personally anybody because it might go on a different tangent altogether’.” They later planned a narration and Daisy expressed her interest in going ahead with the project.

During the interview, Daisy was also asked if she ever doubted working on a project with Palash.

Daisy mentioned, “I can switch off from personal life to professional life, and I don’t think your personal life should affect your professional life. First of all, I don’t know what is the actual story. There are always two sides to a coin. We really don’t know what went wrong because it is between two families, we are sitting here and judging from what we heard from the media houses. We don’t know what is the actual truth, and that doesn’t mean that I am nullifying the woman side of the story. I’m just being neutral. Also, he contacted me on a professional level. So, who am I to even judge a book by its cover?”

She admitted that she hopes the couple gets back together, sharing, “I hope everything gets well on both sides, and they come together because they actually make a lovely pair.”

Palash Muchhal’s personal life in spotlight Palash and Smriti were set to tie the knot on November 23 last year, but the celebrations were abruptly put on hold after a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. Concern grew further when Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Following this, the rumour mill has exploded, with some even alleging that Palash cheated on Smriti.

Later, Palash shared a note on Instagram addressing it all. He wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.” “Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand,” Palash added. Palash and Smriti unfollowed each other on Instagram after calling off wedding.