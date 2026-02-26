How are Palaash Muchhal and his family doing after controversial split with Smriti Mandhana? Daisy Shah gives an update

Music composer-turned-director Palaash Muchhal’s personal life recently grabbed headlines after his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. He was accused of cheating on Smriti and, amid the controversy, has now found support in actor Daisy Shah. The actor spoke about Palaash and his family, describing them as positive and grounded people. Daisy Shah set to star in Palaash Muchhal's next directorial.

Daisy Shah heaps praise on Palaash Mucchal and his family In a conversation with Filmygyan, Daisy, who is set to star in Palaash’s next directorial venture, spoke about her bond with him and said, “Palaash is very good as a person. In fact, I have met him a couple of times. Palak had done a song for Jai Ho, so I have known her since then. I frequently go to parties at Palak’s home for birthdays and Ganpati Pooja, and that’s how I met Palaash. That’s how I got to know that he is a music composer and a director.”

She further praised his family, adding, “I met his family — a beautiful family. They are very grounded. They very much believe in God, and I think that is the good part about them. Those who believe in God are positive people.”

About the controversy Palaash and Smriti were scheduled to tie the knot on November 25. However, on their wedding day, the ceremony was called off. Initially, it was reported that Smriti’s father had fallen unconscious and was rushed to hospital, leading to the cancellation. Soon after, reports alleged that the wedding was called off because Palaash had cheated on Smriti. Although Palaash denied the accusations, he and his family faced intense trolling on social media.

Shortly afterwards, both Smriti and Palaash took to Instagram to confirm that their wedding had indeed been cancelled. Palaash wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily to baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”