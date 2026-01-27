Mithoon: Palak Muchhal is the torchbearer of industry's music legacy

Music director, composer and singer Mithoon, admits that being an introvert in the industry putting himself out there and performing wasn't an easy decision despite a career of 20 years. He says, "I've never been much of a stage artiste. I've been making music for 20 years now but never been comfortable on stage. It's only recently that I've developed a specific sound for my band and I'm not competing with any artiste, Indian or international. When the audience sees an artsite live on stage it's an intimate experience, which is my vision that I want to give the audience." Mithoon and Palak Muchhal

When asked if the decision was not taken because the live music market is booming in India right now he says, "No It's more of an internal journey of being prepared that happened to coincide with the timing, but I'm happy live music is being celebrated in the country." He adds, "The audience understands and there are many introverts enjoying the music at the concert along with me. What they appreciate is honesty. It's main jaisa hoon aapka hoon. "

He goes on to say wife and singer Palak Muchhal do not discuss work at home, be it films or live performances. He says, "She's a busy professional herself, The home stays away from work matters. We do riyaz together and discuss some musicality but we keep work sanctified. I have been her biggest critic since the time she sang the female version of Meri Aashiqui Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2). I've always believed in her potential and even back then I would be demanding of the level I expected from her. She's one of the most phenomenal voices in the country. There's an unsaid legacy led by the great Lataji (Mangeshkar), Kavitaji (Krishnamurthy) Alkaji (Yagnik) Shreya (Ghoshal) and I feel with her hardwork and discipline Palak belongs there on her own merit, she is the torchbearer of the music industry's legacy."

Meanwhile, brother-in law Palaash Muchhal is currently making news for taking the legal route to deal with a cheating and financial fraud case initiated by former fiancee and cricketer Smriti Mandhana's friend, Vidnyan Mane. Mithoon however chooses to steer clear of the controversial subject