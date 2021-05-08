Soha Ali Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore to auction personal closet items for charity

Actor Soha Ali Khan along with her mother, actor Sharmila Tagore will auction personal items from their closet for charity. The purpose is to raise funds for animal welfare as well as for environmental conservation. The duo will come together for a virtual charity event to mark Mother’s Day.

The step comes amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Several celebs have come forward to help those affected by sourcing or amplifying the need for oxygen cylinders, medicines, and food.

Speaking to Mid Day, Soha said, “The past year has made me value my loved ones and sharpened my perspective about what’s important in life. Even though we are home-bound, we can all find ways to contribute. Clearing our closets is a concrete way to help raise funds. [This is also] our bit for environmental conservation. Proceeds from the sale will go to the [Pataudi Trust] and World For All--an NGO whose work for animal welfare through the pandemic has been admirable."

Sharmila said, "Apart from proceeds generating funds for charities, when people buy pre-loved pieces over newly manufactured ones, it is beneficial for the environment. Our combined pieces would save about 8,46,527.92 litres of water and 2,070.68 kg of carbon.”

As per Mid Day, Soha and Sharmila will auction off personal pieces including cocktail dresses, pashminas, Armanis, and t-shirts.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people across the country, and the number of coronavirus positive cases has been rapidly rising. In the Hindi film industry, many celebrities have been infected within a span of a few weeks.

India on Saturday recorded its highest ever single-day Covid-19 death toll. Union Health Ministry reported 4,187 fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to just under 240,000. The total number of cases rose by 401,078, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 21.9 million.