Soha Ali Khan beats up Kunal Kemmu in funny video shared by him on 'jobless Wednesday morning'. See the end

Kunal Kemmu has shared a hilarious video in which he imagines his wife Soha Ali Khan as a villain. The video shows Kunal sitting on a chair, imagining Soha as the villain who beats him up despite him pleading after pleading for for cracking a joke. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in white as they host Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu for dinner post their book launch

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kunal wrote, ‘Badla (revenge)!! (It’s been quite a jobless Wednesday morning)." It showed Kunal pleading in front of Soha, “I am very sorry, it was just a joke.” The video ended with Kunal’s beaten and battered face from one of his movies. Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan commented on the post, saying, “(laughing emoji) madness! Lol.” Patralekhaa commented, “Hahahhahah… just can’t (laughing emojis).”

Fans of the two showered the video with laughing emojis. A fan even said in sarcasm, “Haha well done Soha… he deserved it badly.” Another said, “I am sure in real life..you are same.” Claiming that it was her revenge for one of her last insults, another fan said, “Hahahaha, Kunal pajji ab ap itna bada jokhim lenge to phal to bhugatna hi padega (If you take such a big risk, you will have to pay for it).”

Kunal continues to post funny videos often featuring Soha and sometimes even him. Hours before posting this video, Kunal had shared another video but with a filter. Soha was seen with a face mask covering her face. The filter let her face grow from different angles. The video ended with a collage of Soha's face and that of a gorilla. “Found jaani Dushman’s relative #theendlook," he captioned the video.

Soha and Kunal recently wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo. The book is about the adorable companionship between the couple's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her new little puppy Bobo. They recently held a reading session of the book in Mumbai, which was also attended by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son, Taimur.

