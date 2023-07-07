Step inside Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's popsicle-themed bedroom with cute pics, furniture, lots of books. Watch

Soha Ali Khan has given a glimpse of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's popsicle-themed room in their Mumbai home. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and their daughter is five-years-old. The room is done in pink and other neutral colours and has a cute bed, dressing table and study table in place. Also read: Soha Ali Khan enjoys summer vacation in Disneyland with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya: 'Never too old for a good fairytale'

What all is in Inaaya's room

Soha Ali Khan shows Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's room.

Soha took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of Inaaya's room. She is seen showing around the room which has white walls and wooden furniture in neutral tones. Inaaya's bed is however, a soft shade of pink and has support on both sides in wood but with rounded corners as a safety measure. There is an open shelf for her miscellaneous items like books, toys and other things.

Several photographs of Inaaya are displayed on the walls in white and black photo frames. The study table and the dressing table are in much smaller size than those used by adults and look simple yet stylish. There is also a side drawer and a small table with a potted plant on it.

The room is well ventilated with wide glass doors giving a glimpse of the view outside. There is also a white shelf with a few potted plants to add some greens to the overall atmosphere.

Many called it “beautiful” and “amazing” in the comments section. Many also shared starry-eyes emojis.

Soha shares details of Inaaya's room

Sharing the video, Soha said it is “inspired by the simple, soft and rounded shapes of a real popsicle” and said the furniture is “made from the finest selected oak, a beautiful and strong material that lasts a lifetime”. She further added that “in cherry pink with pops of neutrals colours, it is a joyful yet calming space for her to study, sleep and play.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. Soha was last seen in the web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna. She will now be seen in Chhorii 2.

