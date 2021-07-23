Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Soha Ali Khan introduces her new 'make up assistant', daughter Inaaya. Watch video
bollywood

Soha Ali Khan introduces her new 'make up assistant', daughter Inaaya. Watch video

Soha Ali Khan has shared a new post with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Inaaya is seen applying lipstick on Soha in the video. Watch here
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Soha Ali Khan shared a post with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Actor Soha Ali Khan on Friday shared a post with her 'new make up assistant', her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taking to Instagram, Soha dropped a Boomerang video in which Inaaya is seen applying lipstick on Soha's lips. Soha captioned it, "Have you met my new make up assistant ? #workfromhome."

In the clip, Soha Ali Khan can be seen wearing a light green, printed suit paired with dark golden coloured bottoms. She has kept her hair loose and opted for minimal makeup as she sat on a couch at their home.

Inaaya is seen facing her, standing with her back towards the camera, as she applied makeup on Soha. Inaaya is dressed in a peach coloured dress and her hair is tied into a ponytail with a bright pink ribbon.

Reacting to the picture, actor Patralekha dropped heart-eye emojis. Actor Chunky Panday's sister-in-law Deanne Pandey wrote, "Baby girls." Fans also showered the mother-daughter duo with love. A fan wrote, "How cute.hope you doing well." Another said, "Artist in making." More comments read, "This is amazing", "She is so so cute. God bless her", and "Assistant is very cute nd adorable."

Inaaya often features in Soha's Instagram posts along with her father, Kunal Kemmu. Recently, she had shared a video of a CCTV recording from 6:30 am of the father-daughter duo dancing. She had captioned it, "Just another 6:30 am in our home! @kunalkemmu #wakeandshake #fatherhood."

Earlier on International Yoga Day, Soha had posted pictures of them practising meditation. She had written, "Sometimes we all just need to find our centre #internationalyogaday." In June, on International Father's Day, she had shared a video of Kunal giving Inaaya a head massage and captioned it, "Not just on Father’s Day! #sundayrituals."

Also Read | Zohaeb Farooqui: I worked to get my first break, didn’t ask Subhash Ghai uncle

Throughout the pandemic induced lockdown, Soha had shared posts of Inaaya keeping busy with activities at home, like playing music, painting or spending time with pets.

Soha was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 drama Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

