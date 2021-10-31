Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmy turn into ghosts for daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Halloween party. See cute pics

Soha Ali Khan dressed up as a ghost to join daughter Inaaya for her Halloween event at school. Inaaya was dressed as a unicorn. 
Soha Ali Khan has shared pictures from a Halloween bash. 
Published on Oct 31, 2021 12:15 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu joined the Halloween bash with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and turned into ghosts. Soha has shared several pictures from the Halloween event on Instagram. 

The first picture shows Soha completely covered from head to toe in a white sheet, like a ghost. She is able to see through the black pool glasses as she joins Kunal Kemmu, who is in a white tee and denims but wore a white wig for the do. Inaaya is dressed like a unicorn, complete with colourful hair, wings and a unicorn headband.

Other pictures show Inaaya with her friends, who are dressed as Batman, ghosts and other Halloween staples. She is seen in a different costume in other pictures, probably clicked at a friend's Halloween bash. 

Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, “Be afraid, be very afraid. Halloween 2021." Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan commented to the post, “Adorable (heart emoji) Hardly scary..when SO cute lol.” Gul Panag dropped several heart emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote in humour, ”That is the scariest Unicorn I have ever seen!" On Soha's caption, a fan asked, “I am not. How to get afraid of a sweet fam? Any clue?”

Also read: Soha Ali Khan: I don’t apologise to Inaaya when I leave her at home and go out for work

Soha had shared a few pics of Inaaya in August as the latter joined primary school. Talking about how she is bringing up Inaaya, Soha had told Indian Express in an interview once, “I can hear my mother’s voice coming out of me. Even in the way I talk to Inaaya, in the way I am guiding her, teaching her, or feeding her. My mother was always a little bit strict, and when I become strict, I almost sound like her. But, my mother was perhaps not as controlling as I am. I want to do everything, whereas she was happy to delegate…”

Soha is the daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

