Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of Diwali preparations with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. See pics

Actor Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her Diwali preparations with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Friday.

In the pictures shared by her on Instagram, Soha and Inaaya were seen painting diyas. Soha captioned the picture, "Diwali prep begins !!" She also posted Inaaya's solo picture in one of Instagram Stories, in which the 4-year-old was peeping out the window.

Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her Diwali preparation with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu(Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her Diwali preparation with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu(Instagram)

Soha often shares pictures and videos of Inaaya on social media. On September 29, Soha celebrated Inaaya's fourth birthday. The birthday party took place at their house in Mumbai. She shared videos of Inaaya surrounded by gifts. In one of the clips shared on Instagram stories, Inaaya was seated on the bed with all her gifts around her. Sara Ali Khan also posted a picture with Inaaya and wrote, “Happy happy birthday Inaaya. Wishing my baby sister all the cake, toys, balloon, joy, laughter, fun and love.”

Read More: Soha Ali Khan: I don’t apologise to Inaaya when I leave her at home and go out for work

While Inaaya is often photographed with her cousin, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan, Soha once expressed that she doesn't want the cameras flashing around her all the time.

“I understand the paparazzi is part of our lives. People are interested in the children of actors. So when she goes out for a birthday party and especially when she’s playing with Taimur, photographers do take their pictures. The worry is that we want them to have an innocent childhood and not a documented one with flashing cameras all the time. You want them to grow up normally. When they grow older, they may not want to share their friends and girlfriends/boyfriends with the world. It’s not fair to them just because their parents chose to be public figures,” she told Filmfare.