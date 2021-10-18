Soha Ali Khan: I don’t apologise to Inaaya when I leave her at home and go out for work

For actor Soha Ali Khan, getting back to work after the pandemic slump has been both easy and difficult. That’s because she is not used to leaving her four-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, behind. But, the actor clarifies that she never feels guilty about choosing to go out for work.

“It is tougher now because she is so much fun to be with now. When we are at home, we are just chatting, laughing, and dancing. Me, Kunal (husband-actor Kunal Kemmu) and Inaaya have proper conversations. So, it is hard to step away from her. I know that she misses me, and that knowledge makes it more difficult,” Khan tells us.

After making her daughter understand the value of working, stepping out for work has become a bit easier for her.

“Also because we can now communicate with each other through video calls. But I don’t apologise to her when I go to work. I don’t say ‘I’m so sorry that I have to leave you. I tell her that I’m leaving her is because I am going to do something that I really love. So, now when I go off to work, she wishes me good luck and a good day,” shares Khan, who is currently busy with shooting of her upcoming web show, Hush Hush.

The actor further shares that there would be aspects in her life that won’t revolve around her daughter, and she has put in extra efforts to explain it to her.

“Similarly, Inaaya, too, will have aspects of her life which won’t include me, Kunal or other members of the family, and that’s okay. So, the time that we spend together should be meaningful,” she adds.

But, often, there are moments when Inaaya accompanies her mum for outdoor schedules like her recent shoots in Rajasthan and Delhi.

“She has been to sets with me and understands what my job is. She has also called action and cut on set a few times. It is amusing when there are 15 people in the scene, and she will be shouting, clapping, and saying ‘good job mamma’. It is lovely to have her with me,” Khan chuckles, adding that there will be less of such outings soon.

“When school starts, it won’t be possible. But again, it’s just about prioritising and balancing,” adds Khan, who turned a year older earlier this month.

Talking about her birthday, the actor shares, “It was the first time since that I was not with Kunal on my birthday. He is shooting in Lucknow, and managed to take a day off to come and spend Inaaya’s birthday with her. Also, for me, birthday means taking each day as it comes and not taking things or people for granted. The thought is that if there was no tomorrow, I don’t have any regrets, which is difficult, but the effort is towards that.”