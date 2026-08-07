Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi reveal why they didn't attend Saif Ali Khan's wedding with Amrita Singh: ‘We were told…’

Saif Ali Khan’s first marriage to Amrita Singh has often been discussed, but a lesser-known detail about their 1991 wedding has now come to light. Saif’s sisters, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan, were so young at the time that they did not attend the wedding. Speaking on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, Soha and Saba recalled how they learnt about their brother’s marriage while they were still in school.

Why Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi didn't attend Saif Ali Khan's first wedding

Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi missed out on Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's wedding.

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Saba revealed that she was 15 and Soha was 13 at the time and said, “He got married when we were in school. We got a call in the principal’s office from the parents saying you won’t tell anyone anything. We don’t know how real the news is because it was in the newspapers by then. So we were told that we shouldn’t.”

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{{^usCountry}} Neha Dhupia was surprised to learn that Saif’s sisters had not attended the wedding. Soha explained, “Also, we were very young then. I remember my French teacher told me. It was a last-minute affair.” Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neha Dhupia was surprised to learn that Saif’s sisters had not attended the wedding. Soha explained, “Also, we were very young then. I remember my French teacher told me. It was a last-minute affair.” Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's wedding {{/usCountry}}

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Saif and Amrita's marriage was one of Bollywood’s much-talked-about relationships in the 1990s. The two reportedly met when Saif was making his acting debut, while Amrita was already an established actor in the industry. Despite their 12-year age gap and differences in their family backgrounds, they decided to marry in 1991. Their wedding reportedly came as a surprise to their families, with Saif being just 21 at the time.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Sara Ali Khan, in 1995 and son Ibrahim Ali Khan in 2001. After 13 years of marriage, Saif and Amrita separated in 2004. Sara has previously spoken about her parents being unhappy together and said their separation was ultimately the best decision for everyone.

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Following the divorce, Amrita largely focused on raising their children, while Saif went on to marry Kareena Kapoor in 2012. He has maintained a close bond with Sara and Ibrahim, who have both followed their parents into the film industry. Saif and Kareena have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 and has since appeared in films including Simmba and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Ibrahim made his acting debut with the OTT film Nadaaniyan and later appeared in Sarzameen.