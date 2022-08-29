Soha Ali Khan says her daughter Inaaya confused Dahi Handi human pyramid with Eiffel Tower: 'We need to travel more'

Actor Soha Ali Khan shared a funny incident on her Instagram Stories. Soha said that her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu confused Dahi Handi human pyramid with Paris's Eiffel Tower. Soha and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu welcomed Inaaya on September 19, 2017. Also Read: Soha Ali Khan shares video of four-year-old daughter Inaaya folding her own clothes. Watch

Sharing a photo collage of the Eiffel Tower and a Dahi Handi human pyramid, Soha wrote, “My daughter pointed to a poster today and said ‘look mama, the Eiffel Tower’, It was a Dahi Handi event. We need to travel more.”

Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu first met in 2009 on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked. After a steady relationship and a romantic proposal in Paris, the duo tied the knot in 2015. In 2017 they welcomed Inaaya.

Inaaya and her cousin, actor Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan have always been favourites of the paparazzi. Last year in an interview with Hindustan Times, Soha revealed Inaaya's reaction when she gets clicked. She said, “When she was little, she used to ask me, ‘Who are these people? And why are they taking pictures’. She really didn’t know what was happening and whether it was something that happened to everybody. She used to ask about strangers taking her pictures, and why is it that people who she doesn’t know are taking pictures of her.”

Earlier this year, Soha and Kunal launched their new co-authored book Inni and Bobo which is “a simple yet heartfelt story about a young girl and her adventure with a young adopted puppy,” said Soha. In an interview with Indian Express, Soha said that Inaaya was her inspiration behind the book.

