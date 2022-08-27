Soha Ali Khan shares video of four-year-old daughter Inaaya folding her own clothes. Watch

Actor Soha Ali Khan often shares pictures and videos featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On Saturday, she shared a video of Inaaya in which she was seen folding her clothes. Soha and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu welcomed Inaaya in 2017. Also Read: Soha Ali Khan shares pics of daughter Inaaya tying rakhi to their staff: fans call it 'best' Raksha Bandhan post

Sharing the video, Soha wrote, “Saturday mornings are for chores - and we all pitch in ! #weekend #choresforkids." Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan commented, “Oh my cuteness.” Singer Shalmali Kholgade wrote, “I’m genuinely eager to see what this child becomes when she grows up." One fan said, “This is so cute!” Another one said, “This is so good.. It's necessary for kids to learn these daily chores."

Kunal and Soha first met in 2009 on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked. After a steady relationship and a romantic proposal in Paris, the duo tied the knot on January 25, 2015. On September 29, 2017, the couple welcomed Inaaya.

Earlier this year, Soha and Kunal launched their new co-authored book Inni and Bobo which is “a simple yet heartfelt story about a young girl and her adventure with a young adopted puppy,” said Soha. In an interview with Indian Express, Soha said that Inaaya was her inspiration behind the book.

She said, “The inspiration was really because our daughter, who is four-and-a-half years old, has enjoyed us reading to her from the time she was born. It is a habit that we have definitely encouraged. She is now starting to read a little bit herself and blend words but she still will pull down a lot of books and ask one of us to read to her, especially at bedtime. I used to read books to her and Kunal used to invent stories and ask her to actually contribute towards developing it, telling her to imagine the principal characters.”

Soha was last seen in Zee5's Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh in the lead roles. She will be seen next in Amazon Prime show Hush Hush. It will also star Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka and Kritika Kamra.

