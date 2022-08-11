Soha Ali Khan shares pics of daughter Inaaya tying rakhi to their staff: fans call it 'best' Raksha Bandhan post

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan by trying rakhi to those 'who take care of her' at her residence. Soha took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share pictures of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at their home. The photographs showed Inaaya celebrating Rakhi with their household staff. Also Read| Soha shares how Kunal falls asleep after promising to play with Inaaya

Soha captioned the post, "To all those who care for us and protect us - a very happy rakshabandhan!" Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who was wearing a blue frock for the occasion, put a tilak on the forehead of her caretakers and then tied rakhi on their wrists. Others also returned the gesture by tying rakhi on her wrist.

Inaaya had celebrated Raksha Bandhan in a similar manner last year by tying rakhi to some of the same staff, as well as their family dog. The tradition was started by Inaaya herself when she was just three-years-old. Sharing a picture of Inaaya tying rakhi to a household staffer, Soha had written, "When I told Inaaya about the bonds of rakhi and the promise of protection she said I have to tie a rakhi to Shobha didi because she protects and takes care of me every day." She shared another post in which Inaaya tied the rakhi to her nanny-- Sister Lima.

Fans praised Soha and Inaaya for repeating the gesture this year. Many called it 'adorable' and the 'best' Raksha Bandhan post on social media. A person commented, "What a lovely thought," while others wrote, "Best gesture." A fan complimented Soha on her parenting and wrote, "She is such a compassionate and loving soul. Love the way you’re raising your daughter." Another said, "Every year I wait for these pictures on this day, when the little one ties her Rakhi to all the loved ones in your residence… such a beautiful bonding, such a pure love."

Soha and Kunal Kemmu welcomed Inaaya, their first child, on September 29, 2017. They will celebrate her fifth birthday next month. Soha and Kunal had tied the knot on January 25, 2015.

