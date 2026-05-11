Soha Ali Khan says she goes to Kareena Kapoor for gossip, Saif Ali Khan for relationship advice; here's why

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently gave fans a candid glimpse into her family dynamics, revealing which family members she turns to for advice in different aspects of life. From fashion suggestions to relationship conversations and even gossip, Soha shared how each person in her close circle plays a different role. The actor particularly revealed that when it comes to relationship advice, she often reaches out to her brother, Saif Ali Khan, because he offers her a male perspective.

Soha Ali Khan on Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan talks about her what advices she takes from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

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During a recent chat with Yuvaa, when asked who she turns to for styling advice, Soha revealed that her daughter, Inaaya, has become her fashion consultant nowadays. She further took a playful dig at her husband, revealing that even though she doesn't ask for it, Kunal keeps giving her styling advice.

Talking about going to her brother for relationship advice, Soha said, "I go to bhai (Saif) for relationship advice because I don't have too many friends who are men anymore. So I feel like getting a male perspective, because he's always, not on Kunal's side, but speaks from that lens." She further called Kunal a calming influence, revealing that he helps her during parenting meltdowns.

Soha also revealed that she goes to Kareena when she needs gossip and added, "She doesn't gossip, but she has the most irrelevant information about the people that you would not think cross her mind. But she is incredibly observant and must be on some pretty special WhatsApp group that I would love to join."

About Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's upcoming work

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{{^usCountry}} Soha was last seen in the 2025 film Chhorii 2, which also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, but Soha's performance was well-received. It is available to watch on Prime Video. Soha is yet to announce her new project, but she has been busy with her podcast, All About Her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soha was last seen in the 2025 film Chhorii 2, which also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, but Soha's performance was well-received. It is available to watch on Prime Video. Soha is yet to announce her new project, but she has been busy with her podcast, All About Her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Saif is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Kartavya. The crime drama directed by Pulkit is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on May 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Kartavya. The crime drama directed by Pulkit is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on May 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Daayra. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film is an investigative crime thriller that explores how a diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, fracturing opinions across society. While the team has completed filming, the exact release date has not yet been confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Daayra. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film is an investigative crime thriller that explores how a diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, fracturing opinions across society. While the team has completed filming, the exact release date has not yet been confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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