Soha Ali Khan shares a cute sketch of Taimur Ali Khan made by daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. See pic

bollywood
Published on Sep 12, 2022 06:37 PM IST

Soha Ali Khan shared a photo on her Instagram Stories. The photo was of a sketch that her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu made.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Soha Ali Khan shared a photo of a sketch that her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu drew. Inaaya sketched her cousin, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan in. Sharing the photo of the sketch, Soha asked Kareena, “Guess who?” Kareena and Saif also have a younger son named Jehangir Ali Khan, whom they welcomed in February 2022. Also Read: Taimur sits on Saif Ali Khan’s lap, cousin Inaaya ties him a rakhi. See photo from late Raksha Bandhan celebration

Inaaya drew an image of a boy wearing a red shirt and blue pants and along with lots of hearts on the paper, she wrote, “Themoorbi."

Soha and Kunal Kemmu welcomed Inaaya in September 2017 and Kareena and Saif son Taimur was born in December 2016. Inaaya, who is nine months younger than Taimur, emulates him. Soha told ETimes in 2020 about their equation, “Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.”

On Monday, Soha also shared a video of Inaaya and captioned it, “We got everything on our list!! #shopping #todolist #missionaccomplished.” In the video, Inaaya is looking at a shopping list, as she shopped with Soha at a grocery store.

Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More. She was then seen in Rang De Basanti in 2006 and in Khoya Khoya Chaand in 2009. She was last seen in Zee5's Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh in the lead roles. She also has Prime show Hush Hush in the pipeline. It will also star Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka and Kritika Kamra.

inaaya naumi kemmu inaaya naumi inaaya naummi kemmu taimur ali khan soha ali khan kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor pics kareena kapoor + 6 more
