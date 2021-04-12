Soha Ali Khan shares cute pic of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with her pet: 'Sharing is caring', See here

Actor Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, sharing her sandwich with her pet dog.

Posting the picture, Soha used the gif: "sharing is caring". Inaaya was holding a piece of bread in one hand while patting her dog with the other.

Through February and March, Soha and Inaaya, stayed put at Soha's ancestral home in Pataudi. Soha had been routinely sharing pictures and videos from there. Featuring in them were her mother, actor Sharmila Tagore and Inaaya. Some of them also featured Soha's husband, actor Kunal Kemmu.

Soha Ali Khan's latest picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Sharing one such a picture, Soha wrote, "spring sunset". The picture showed Soha carrying Inaaya as they gazed at the Pataudi Palace. In another picture, the mother-daughter were seen playing with a baby goat. She captioned it, "I goat this ..." In yet another picture, Soha and Inaaya were seen in a field with a dog. Sharing it, Soha wrote: "Having a field day!"

Kunal, who joined his family in March, said how he is grateful to have spent time with Inaaya and Soha at Pataudi Palace. Speaking to a leading daily, he said: "That was the very few times, since last year, where I got to travel with my family. It felt very good as we had access to the garden where Inaaya could play with the dogs. Also keeping her company were the rabbits and peacocks there. It’s great that she got to spend some time outdoors. It was a blessing."

Soha made her acting debut with Dil Maange More in 2004. However, it was only after 2006's Rang De Basanti that she became a popular face. Soha worked in films like Khoya Khoya Chand and Tum Mile later. She was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, which released in 2018.