Inaaya Naumi with mom Soha Ali Khan on Easter.
Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya go Easter eggs hunting in the garden, see pics

  • Soha Ali Khan shared cute pictures of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looking for Easter eggs. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 04:39 PM IST

Soha Ali Khan and her little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu went on an Easter egg hunting tour in their garden. The actor shared pictures too.

In the pictures, Inaaya was looking for decorated Easter eggs in bushes as her mother looks on. The little girl was wearing a headband with cutouts of bunny ears pasted on it and has a red basket in her hand.

Sharing them, Soha wrote: "Happy Hoppy Easter ! To new beginnings #happyeaster." Soha's industry friends drop comments on the cute pictures. Actor Sophie Chowdry dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, while Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma simply wrote: "Soha." Shahana Goswami asked: "Treasure hunt?"

Many Instagram users also wished them "Happy Easter" on the occasion. Soha often treats fans with adorable pictures of Inaaya. On Holi, the mother-daughter played with dry colours. Soha wrote with her post: "Colour me happy Wishing everyone a happy and safe holi ! #happyholi." Another sweet boomerang video had Inaaya gleefully smiling as someone sprays her with water. Soha revealed Holi was Inaaya's "favourite" festival.

Inaaya Naumi's Easter moments.

Soha and Inaaya, for most of February and March, were stationed in Soha's ancestral home in Pataudi. Soha had been routinely sharing pictures and videos from there, most featuring her mother, actor Sharmila Tagore and Inaaya. Some of them also featured Soha's husband, actor Kunal Kemmu and Sharmila.

Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More. With Rang De Basanti, she became a recognisable name. Soha worked in films like Khoya Khoya Chand and Tum Mile. Her last release - Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 - came out in 2018.

