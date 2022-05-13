Sohail Khan, Seema Khan get divorced after 24 years of marriage, seen at court

Actor-producer Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan were spotted at family court in Bandra, Mumbai on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Sohail and Seema are separating after nearly 24 years together. The couple married in 1998, and have two children together, Nirvaan and Yohan. (Read more: Seema Khan wishes Sohail Khan a happy birthday with sweet photos featuring sons Nirvan and Yohan)

Sohail Khan at the family court premises on Friday.

Reports say that Sohail, who is the younger brother of Bollywood star Salman Khan, and Seema, who is a fashion designer, and one of the stars of Karan Johar’s Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, were friendly towards each other during their court appearance. The two were photographed leaving the court separately. While Sohail was seen with his entourage, including bodyguards, Seema left the court premises alone.

Seema Khan spotted at the Bandra court on Friday.

On the show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, it was revealed that Seema and Sohail Khan, who eloped and tied the knot two decades ago, no longer lived together. Speaking of their unconventional marriage, Seema said, “Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day."

Seema and Sohail Khan with their son Nirvaan.

On the OTT show, Seema was forthright about her unconventional situation, candidly admitting that one can meander and go in different directions while still remaining a happy, family unit.

“It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day,” she said.

