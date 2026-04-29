Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Tumbbad 2 announces release date; to hit the screens in 2027

The release date for the much-awaited horror sequel, Tumbbad 2, has been officially announced. The folk horror, which expands the world of Tumbbad, sees the return of Sohum Shah and will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Tumbbad 2 release date announced

Tumbbad 2 stars Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

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On Wednesday, the film's makers announced that it will hit the screens on December 3, 2027. The makers shared the release date announcement in the form of a poster on social media. The poster features statues of three figures with the film's title written above and the release date below. This follows the tagline (in Devanagari script): ‘Pralay aayega (Apocalypse will arrive).’

The reveal comes after weeks of intrigue, with the team teasing audiences through a motion poster and subtle updates around the film's return. Dropping the poster on Instagram, Shah wrote, “A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues.”

Tumbbad 2 release date announcement.

Sohum and director open up about Tumbbad 2

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the film's release, Sohum Shah said in a statement, “Tumbbad has always been very special to me, and with Tumbbad 2, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and the atmosphere that audiences connected with, while exploring new layers within the story. It's something that will feel familiar in its essence, but also new in the way it unfolds.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the film's release, Sohum Shah said in a statement, “Tumbbad has always been very special to me, and with Tumbbad 2, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and the atmosphere that audiences connected with, while exploring new layers within the story. It's something that will feel familiar in its essence, but also new in the way it unfolds.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Director Adesh Prasad explained that the sequel aims to push the narrative and visual world further while remaining rooted in the original. “Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further. We're trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience,” he said in a statement shared by the film's makers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Adesh Prasad explained that the sequel aims to push the narrative and visual world further while remaining rooted in the original. “Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further. We're trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience,” he said in a statement shared by the film's makers. {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Adesh Prasad and spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, with Pen Studios, the distribution for Tumbbad 2 will be done by Pen Marudhar. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose casting was announced earlier this year by the film's team.

About Tumbbad

Released in 2018, Tumbbad starred Sohum Shah, alongside Jyoti Malshe, Anita Date-Kelkar, Ronjini Chakraborty, Mohammad Samad, and Harsh K. Directed by Rahi Anil Bharve, Tumbbad was praised by critics upon release but was a commercial failure. Over time, as it developed a cult following, the film was re-released in 2025, when it finally turned a profit. The sequel was announced right after the re-release success.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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