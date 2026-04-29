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Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Tumbbad 2 announces release date; to hit the screens in 2027

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is being produced by Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, with Pen Studios.

Apr 29, 2026 06:38 pm IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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The release date for the much-awaited horror sequel, Tumbbad 2, has been officially announced. The folk horror, which expands the world of Tumbbad, sees the return of Sohum Shah and will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Tumbbad 2 release date announced

Tumbbad 2 stars Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On Wednesday, the film's makers announced that it will hit the screens on December 3, 2027. The makers shared the release date announcement in the form of a poster on social media. The poster features statues of three figures with the film's title written above and the release date below. This follows the tagline (in Devanagari script): ‘Pralay aayega (Apocalypse will arrive).’

The reveal comes after weeks of intrigue, with the team teasing audiences through a motion poster and subtle updates around the film's return. Dropping the poster on Instagram, Shah wrote, “A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues.”

Tumbbad 2 release date announcement.

Sohum and director open up about Tumbbad 2

Directed by Adesh Prasad and spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, with Pen Studios, the distribution for Tumbbad 2 will be done by Pen Marudhar. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose casting was announced earlier this year by the film's team.

About Tumbbad

Released in 2018, Tumbbad starred Sohum Shah, alongside Jyoti Malshe, Anita Date-Kelkar, Ronjini Chakraborty, Mohammad Samad, and Harsh K. Directed by Rahi Anil Bharve, Tumbbad was praised by critics upon release but was a commercial failure. Over time, as it developed a cult following, the film was re-released in 2025, when it finally turned a profit. The sequel was announced right after the re-release success.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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