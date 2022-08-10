Sohum Shah recalls his mother fell asleep during Tumbbad premiere in Venice; told him 'dhang ki film banaya kar'

Sohum Shah, who will soon be seen in the second season of the political drama Maharani, has said that the series brought him acceptance from his family that his acclaimed films like Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus had failed to achieve. Sohum recalled that his mother had even fallen asleep while watching Tumbbad at its premiere in Venice and had asked him to make good films. Also Read| Amit Sial, Sohum Shah say outsiders have advantage of rich life experiences

Tumbbad, which was also co-produced by Sohum, starred him in the lead role. The period horror film by Rahi Anil Barve was released in 2018 and premiered in the critics' week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival—the first Indian film to be screened there. Ship of Theseus (2012) was also co-produced by Sohum and starred him as one of the three leading characters. Both the films were critically acclaimed and Tumbbad was even called one of the best horror films in Hindi by many crit

Sohum recalled his mother's reaction to the film as he spoke about playing chief minister Bheema Bharti in Maharani. the actor told Bollywood Hungama, "I had a lot of fun playing Bheema. I have grown up in a small town. So I grew up watching Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, then Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan. So that leads to the desire of playing larger-than-life characters. But I made films like Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad."

He added, "Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad have not been liked in my home. I took my mother to Venice for Tumbaad's premiere like a doting son, and she slept midway through the film. My nephew woke her up. After coming out, she said, 'ye kaisi filmein banata hai, kitni darawani film hai, koi dhang ki film banaya kar (why do you make such films, it's so scary. Make some good films).' It was Bheema Bharti that got me love from my family and others near me."

Maharani also stars Huma Qureshi and Amit Sial among others, and will premiere on SonyLiv on August 25. The drama tells the story of Rani Bharti (Huma), who is forced to assume the role of chief minister after her husband Bheema (Sohum) is left incapacitated following an assassination attempt.

