Somy Ali: My perpetrator is not even worth mentioning by name

Somy Ali has time and again hinted that people in power exploited her in the ’90s during her stint in Bollywood, but she has never taken names. And she doesn’t even intend to do so because she feels “he is not worth” mentioning at all.

“Well, the writing is on the wall. I do not want to keep beating the same drum over and over again, but anyone with an iota of common sense is aware of what this is all about,” says Ali, who reportedly used to date actor Salman Khan back in the day.

The actor, who has featured in movies such as Krishan Avtaar (1993), Anth (1994) and Chupp (1997), continues, “It’s only people who put an end to something with their reach and power when they have something to hide and are ashamed the world will find out.. It was done and I was wronged, but my family and friends and I reiterate that the witnesses back knew exactly what occurred and this makes me sleep quite peacefully at night”.

“To outright deny that one is never physically abused by anyone and that anyone being me is at this point laughable and I pity the perpetrator who has to live with the demons and carry them for eternity. He is not even worth mentioning by name. That’s how small he is to me now after I have finally shared my truth and obtained complete catharsis I feel free at last,” adds the actor, who is aghast that disgraced filmmaker Sajid Khan has got a national platform for his return to limelight after being accused for exploiting several women.

In fact, she mentions that she gets trolled for telling her truth, saying, “They treated the accusers as worthless liars and I know this firsthand as I have been through it and still am going through it”.

“I have come to terms with the fact that the rich, famous and powerful will always have an upper hand when it comes to the lesser known and powerless victims,” the Anth actor shares.

She adds, “For the trolls, particularly women who hero worship and are starstruck, I pray to God that nothing like this ever happens to your daughters, sisters, mothers, and all your loved ones. Get over the awe and get educated please for the love of God on how prevalent domestic violence is and it does not discriminate whether you are a layperson, an athlete, a politician and in my case a movie star”.

She is outraged that #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan has been given a national platform for his comeback. “If criminals are going to be held on a pedestal and make appearances on TV shows, it will only strengthen their convictions to continue what they have been doing to helpless women. By giving these people a platform, one is only enhancing and patting their backs confirming that what they did is actually fine and okay to do again. These people are enablers for all the wrong reasons because they are members of the same club,” she ends.

