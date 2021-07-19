Somy Ali reveals how she supports herself financially after quitting acting: 'My father was very wealthy...'

Former actor Somy Ali, who quit the film industry over two decades ago and now focusses on her NGO for domestic abuse survivors, has said that money means 'nothing' to her.

In an interview, Somy Ali was asked how she supports herself through her humanitarian work, and she said that she comes from wealth.

"No More Tears work makes me happy. As far as materialism is concerned, my father was very wealthy; we lived in a 28-bedroom mansion, with a studio on the first floor. My father had started out as a cameraman and made his first million dollars through his first film as a producer in Pakistan. Money doesn’t mean anything to me except when it comes to No More Tears, because we need donations to save more lives," she told a leading daily.

"I am a homebody. I am single. I am not attracted to shiny objects like diamonds. Minimalistic stuff makes me happy. I don’t shop a lot. Most of my time goes with the victims, so, I don’t have time for anything else. Materialism has zero value in my life. If you are blessed, you have to give back. It is like paying rent on this planet," she added.

After a short-lived career in Bollywood in which she worked with leading actors such as Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Mithun Chakraborty and Saif Ali Khan, Somy put her career behind her because she wasn't interested in acting. She said her organisation gives her 'purpose' in life. Somy has often spoken about the several incidents of sexual violence against her that prompted her to start her organisation.

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Somy said about her experience in the film industry, "A couple of directors tried to have sex with me. I was in a horribly abusive relationship. So yes, it was pretty bad overall." She was reportedly in an eight-year relationship with Salman Khan.