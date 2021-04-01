Somy Ali reveals Salman Khan cheated on her, says she 'didn't learn a single thing' from him

Former actor Somy Ali has opened up about her break up with Salman Khan 20 years ago. Somy has said that the actor had cheated on her.

Somy and Salman reportedly dated each other for 20 years. Earlier, she had said in another interview that she had even dreamt of marrying him someday.

Speaking to Zoom, Somy has now said that Salman was not faithful to her. "We have moved on. It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that," she said.

Somy even added how she didn't learn anything from Salman during their time together but appreciated the kindness of his family. "Not a single thing from Salman, but I learned a lot of good things from his parents. The biggest thing I learned is that they never saw religion and treated every human being equally. Their home was open to everyone and love permeated throughout their house especially from Salma (Salman's mother) aunty," she said.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan demands a sequel to Ki And Ka, reveals Taimur was 'conceived after the film'

Earlier, Somy had spoken about convincing her parents to let her move to India as a teenager even though she was never interested in becoming an actor. "It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room, but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan," she had told a leading daily.

She added, "I was such a misfit in the film industry. I had no interest in pursuing a film career, and my only goal, which sounds preposterous at this age, was that I have to marry Salman."