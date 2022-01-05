Somy Ali says ex Salman Khan told her ‘I have a girlfriend’ when she first declared her love: ‘I said doesn’t matter’

Former actor Somy Ali said that she developed a crush on actor Salman Khan after watching Maine Pyaar Kiya and came to India with the intention of marrying him. The two were reportedly in a relationship from 1991 to 1999.

In an interview, Somy recalled telling Salman while they were on their way to Nepal that she wanted to marry him. However, he told her that he was already in a relationship with someone else. They began dating a year later.

“We used to watch Hindi films. I saw Maine Pyaar Kiya, and I had developed a crush on Salman. I had a dream that night, and I decided to go to India. When I was 16, it was ridiculous for me to think that I could go to Mumbai and marry him. I dreamt of marriage and thought it was a prediction from God. I started looking for a suitcase. I told mom that I’m going to Mumbai to get married to Salman Khan!” she told The Free Press Journal.

Somy, who shot a film with Salman that was eventually shelved, talked about the moment she expressed her feelings for him. “We were heading to Nepal. I was sitting next to him. I just removed his photo showing it to him. I told him, ‘I have come all the way to marry you!’ He said, ‘I have a girlfriend.’ I said that doesn’t matter. I was a teenager. Our relationship started after a year when I turned 17. He did tell me first, ‘I love you.’ It didn’t take a lot of convincing,” she said.

During her brief stint in Bollywood, Somy worked in films such as Krishan Avtaar with Mithun Chakraborty, Yaar Gaddar with Saif Ali Khan and Anth with Suniel Shetty.

