Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgn's action comedy to release in theatres on this date

Son of Sardaar 2: Fans who were eagerly waiting for an update on Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar sequel were in for a surprise on Thursday. The actor took to his X account to announce that his upcoming action comedy will release on July 25. (Also read: 'We’re not civilised, won't take it to a corner': Kajol spills the beans about resolving conflicts with Ajay Devgn) Ajay Devgn in the poster of Son of Sardaar 2.

Sardaar is back!

Sharing the poster of the film, Ajay wrote in the caption, "The Return of the Sardaar (fire emoticon) #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July. The poster saw Ajay in a turban, standing atop two army tanks, flexing his moustache.

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and also stars Mrunal Thakur. The first film had Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. The makers are reportedly picking up on a fresh note and not from where the first movie ended.

About the film

Ever since the film was announced, it has been mired in controversy. Vijay Raaz was reportedly removed from Son of Sardaar 2 due to unprofessional behaviour, reported Pinkvilla. Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt's visa troubles have reportedly led to him being ousted from the film. Ajay and Sanjay were to be seen as Billu and Jassi, respectively, in the film. He was replaced with Ravi Kishan in the film.

Ajay is gearing up for the release of Maa, which he has co-produced and stars Kajol. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film stars Kajol as a protective mother who will go to any lengths to guard her daughter from mysterious forces. Maa will be released on 27 June.

Fans saw Ajay last on screen in Raid 2. The film saw Ajay return as Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, who conducts a raid on Dada Manohar Bhai’s property. It also starred Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.