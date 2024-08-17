Son of Sardaar 2 controversies: Sanjay Dutt's UK visa rejection over jail term, Vijay Raaz's removal over misconduct

After more than a decade of its release, Son of Sardaar (2012) is gearing up for a sequel. Yet, the project has been facing a number of troubles. Recently, the Ajay Devgn-starrer landed in another controversy related to actor Vijay Raaz. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt breaks silence after UK visa rejection, getting dropped from Son of Sardaar 2: ‘They have done wrong’) Son Of Sardaar featured Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. Salman Khan had an item song in the film.

Vijay Raaz's removal

Vijay Raaz was reportedly removed from Son of Sardaar 2 due to unprofessional behaviour. As per a report by Pinkvilla, two different accounts of the issue were shared, as stated by the actor and Kumar Mangat Pathak, who is co-producing the film.

Kumar said that Vijay demanded bigger rooms, charged more for his spot boy and behaved rudely. On the contrary, Vijay said, “I was removed from the film 30 minutes of reaching the sets, as I didn’t greet Ajay Devgn. These are powerful people, and the chatter of misconduct doesn’t arise at all.”

Sanjay Mishra has replaced Vijay in the film.

Sanjay Dutt’s visa issue

A few days ago, reports emerged that Sanjay Dutt's visa troubles have reportedly led to him being ousted from Son of Sardaar 2. The actor finally spoke about the issue in an interview with Bombay Times, where he said, "I gave you (the UK government) all the papers and everything (required). Why did you give me the Visa (in the first place)? You shouldn't have given me the visa. How come it took you one month to realise the laws?"

Sanjay was replaced with Ravi Kishan in the film.

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora also stars Mrunal Thakur. The first film had Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. The makers are reportedly picking up on a fresh note and not from where the first movie ended.