Sona Mohapatra condemns protests outside Ujjain temple against Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Sick and dangerous '

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter and reacted to a video of people protesting against Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji ahead of their film Brahmastra. The incident took place outside Mahakal temple where the celebrity couple and director was forced to return after a ruckus broke out outside the temple premises in Madhya Pradesh. Several Bajrang Dal activists blocked the entrance over Ranbir’s ‘I am a beef guy’ remark in an old interview. Also read: After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are stopped, Ayan Mukerji visits Ujjain temple alone

Sona shared a viral video following the protests where people are seen holding black flags. The singer wrote on Twitter, “This is just so so So wrong #India. Let’s not descend into Ochlocracy; #MobRule. Sick & dangerous precedent to set & nothing heroic in any remote way.”

Amid the chaos, police came to the rescue of the Brahmastra team. While Ranbir and Alia returned from the temple without darshan, director Ayan attended the aarti at the Mahakaleshwar. The team were at the temple to seek blessing ahead of Brahmastra's release on September 9.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh home minister Dr Narottam Mishra said nobody stopped Ranbir and Alia from visiting the temple. “I have talked with the administration. They informed me that arrangement was made for their visit. But they decided to not proceed. Protest, be it on any issue, is a different subject. They were not stopped from darshan. Those who accompanied them went inside the temple. Also, an artist should not use words which hurt the sentiments of people," he said about the matter.

In 2011, while promoting Imtiaz Ali’s film Rockstar, Ranbir said he loved eating beef. “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan," he had said. The old video has resurfaced online ahead of the release of Brahmastra.

