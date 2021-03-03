Sona Mohapatra slams Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi song Nadiyon Paar: ‘The message that they put out is clear’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed Janhvi Kapoor's dance number Nadiyon Paar from the film Roohi. The song is a recreated version of the hit Shamur song, Let The Music Play.

Reacting to a Hindustan Times article about the song release on Twitter, Sona wrote, "The sorry saga of remixing songs in Bollywood continues, the message that they put out is clear - we have no need or respect for original creators, creation, music composers, lyricists even singers. What it also says is that we have no confidence, spine, guts to back the new."

While many appreciated Janhvi for "improving" her game, some weren't satisfied with the new version. One wrote on Twitter, "Poorly done remix. Just killed the original. One of my favorite in mid 2000s." Another said on YouTube, "No new ideas just recreate old songs."

Nadiyon Paar has been pitched as 'Let The Music Play Again' on the lines of the famous English track by Shamur that thumped the whole nation. The two minute-twenty-seven-seconds video showcases a dazzling display of Janhvi's moves in a golden blouse and slit skirt.

Talking about the song, composers Sachin- Jigar said, "Let the Music Play is a cult tune, and the opportunity to present this song to a new generation was irresistible! Nadiyon Paar absorbs the elements that made the original so special and sprinkles a bit of Roohi's magic, to bring that extra tadka."

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor brings back Shamur in Roohi song Nadiyon Paar, fans say the actor has 'improved a lot'. Watch

Apart from composing the track, Sachin - Jigar also helm the mic for the updated version, singing it along with Shamur, Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. The additional lyrics are penned by IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya.

The film is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year and also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. It is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film Stree, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.