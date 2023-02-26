Sona Mohapatra tweets against Shehnaaz Gill: ‘I don’t know what her talent is, apart from low brow reality TV'

Looks like Sona Mohapatra is still miffed with Shehnaaz Gill for supporting MeToo accused Sajid Khan. On Sunday, she shared a couple of tweets about Shehnaaz, raising questions on her talent and why she gets the Twitter attention that she does. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill delays performance for Azaan call at Mumbai event)

Sona seemed to be reacting to a video of Shehnaaz stopping her singing performance at an event when the azaan starts sounding in the background. Sona mentioned that it reminded her of the time Shehnaaz showed her support for Sajid Khan when he joined Bigg Boss 16. “All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV.Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo,” she wrote.

When many asked why Sona was targeting only Shehnaaz for supporting Sajid and not any of the others, she said, “Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline (Fernandez), I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame. But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money.”

A fan of Shehnaaz was upset with Sona's tweets. They wrote, “Sona wished you had some logic to point out those ppl who actually has been supporting him, respecting him, uske pair Choo rahey hai, hugging him. Why can’t you point those ID10T5 out? Why not name them? Just becos Sana is a soft target in the industry u can say anything. Sana was invited by colors for BB16. Jo abhi #SajidKhan ki izzat kar rahey hai khule aam, aap unki peechey jaye (Go after those who have been praising Sajid openly). Why don’t u challenge ColorsTV, Endemol, other Khans & other BB16 contestants who r supporting him. Do you have that guts in you? I challenge you to tag them all.” Another person wrote, “It was channel nd endemol has to be blamed for inviting him to the show. Not shehaaz who just wishes him all the. Best..”

