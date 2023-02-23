Shehnaaz Gill delays performance for Azaan call at Mumbai event, fans shower love and call her 'pure soul'. Watch video

Shehnaaz Gill was on stage recently, about to sing when she heard the Azaan call and delayed her performance in respect. Ever since the video from the Mumbai event surfaced online, fans have been praising her for her sensitivity. She attended the event Wednesday evening. (Also read: Karan Kundrra pauses press conference for azaan. Watch)

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen receiving her award for Lokmat Digital Personality of Year before Siddharth Kannan asked her to sing a few lines. "It feels so nice. No one else deserved this award better than you. Please sing a few lines, just anything. Whatever you have in your heart, just sing those few lines. Your fans are waiting eagerly for you to sing. I have requests saying people won't eat unless Shehnaaz sings."

Shehnaaz first wondered, "Should I sing an unreleased song?" But when asked to do so, she said, "No, that cannot be. No, I will sing a song that is already out." She was about to start when the sound of Azaan (prayer call) came and she stopped, with her head bowed down in respect. She started singing only after the Azaan.

Fans of Shehnaaz flooded the internet with comments praising her. One of them wrote, "Love love love she’s everything a fan could ever dream of how their idols should be super proud! " Another one wrote, "My girl #ShehnaazGill is pure soul lots of love and respect for her, so nice of her to not sing while #Azaan prayers."

Shehnaaz chose a one-shoulder gown in black colour for her appearance at the event. Apart from her, actors Ashish Vidyarthi, Rupali Ganguly, Prajakta Kohli, writer Munawar Faruqui, and Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan also attended the event.

Shehnaaz hosts a chat show on her YouTube channel named Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill and has interviewed Shahid Kapoor and Bhuvan Bam, among many other celebs. She made her film debut with Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh and is now awaiting the release of her Bollywood debut - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. Sajid Khan's 100 is another film that she has in the pipeline. It also features Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi.

