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Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turn comments off as they perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan's home

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had faced online trolling after they tied the knot in 2024.

Updated on: Sep 17, 2026, 13:56:19 IST
By Vibha Maru
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Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal were targeted by trolls after their interfaith marriage in 2024. The couple, however, has since paid no heed to the negative comments and moved on with their lives. Recently, Sonakshi shared a video of them performing Ganpati Puja at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's house. However, to keep the negativity away, they decided to keep the comments section off for the video.

Sonakshi and Zaheer perform Ganesh aarti

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal performed Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan's home.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal performed Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan's home.

The video shows the Ganesha idol along with the decorations at Arpita Khan's house for Ganesh Visarjan. This is followed by Sonakshi and Zaheer performing Ganesh aarti together. A major portion of the video shows the couple performing the aarti, with Salman Khan's family members standing in the background.

Sonakshi and Zaheer jointly shared the video but decided to keep the comments off for this particular post.

When Shatrughan Sinha spoke about Sonakshi's marriage to Zaheer

He added, "Sabsi badi aur sabse ahem baat yeh hai, humne jo kuch bhi kiya hai, koi gair kaanoni kaam nahi kiya hai, aur samvidhan ke khilaaf nahi kiya hai. Bachche jawan hai, bachche adults hai. Agar woh khush hai, toh miya-biwi raazi toh kya karega Qaazi. Hume unka saath dena chahiye. Wholeheartedly, chattaan ki tarah unke saath hoon (The most important point is this: nothing we have done is illegal or against the Constitution. The children are adults. If they are happy—well, when the bride and groom consent, what can the Qazi do? We should stand by them. I stand with them wholeheartedly, like a rock)."

'We appreciate each other's cultures'

In another conversation with Hauterrfly, Sonakshi shared that they both respect each other's cultures. She said, “We appreciate each other’s cultures. They follow certain traditions at their house; I follow certain traditions at my house. He comes and sits in my Diwali puja. I go and sit in their niyaaz, and that’s all that matters."

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for a long time.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru

Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.

shatrughan sinhazaheer iqbal
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