Sonakshi Sinha avoids taking calls on her birthday before speaking to Shatrughan Sinha first: 'My father is finicky'

Sonakshi Sinha, who turned 35 on Thursday, had once shared that she avoids taking calls on her birthday, until she has spoken with her father, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha launches her brand after teasing fans with engagement ring pics)

Talking to Hindustan Times in a 2014 interview, Sonakshi had said, "My parents, they usually call me up a few minutes before midnight (to wish on her birthday), because if they call me any later, my phone is mostly busy. My father is very finicky about being the first one to wish me on the day. So before I speak to him on that day, I don’t take any calls."

Earlier in 2022, Shatrughan appeared on Ranveer Singh's show The Big Picture and recalled watching Sonakshi on the big screen for the first time. He said that he went to a theatre after years to watch her debut film Dabangg, and felt that ‘a star is born’. He also expressed hope that she "does not get carried away by the stardom and glamour and drift away from her parents”. She hugged him at the moment and assured him that it would never be the case. He fought back tears as he said that it was a ‘proud moment’ for him.

After making her acting debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg (2010), Sonakshi went on to feature in many popular films. She won the best female debut award at Filmfare Awards in 2010. She later starred in movies such as Bullet Raja, Himmatwala and Tevar. She also featured in Vikram Motwane's Lootera, where she starred opposite Ranveer Singh. She featured in the second and third installments of Dabangg. She also starred in the action film Akira.

Sonakshi will be seen in Double XL, alongside Huma Qureshi; she will also be in Aditya Sarpotdar's Kakuda that also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Sonakshi is also set to make her digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video original Dahaad that also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. It is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi and features Sonakshi as a police officer.

