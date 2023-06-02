Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal tells her ‘I love you’ on birthday post, celebs react

As Sonakshi Sinha turned a year older on Friday and received a warm wish from actor Zaheer Iqbal who is rumoured to be her boyfriend. Zaheer posted a bunch of photos with Sonakshi from different occasions and penned a long note for the birthday girl. The post has got many reactions from celebs who are close to Sonakshi and Zaheer. Also read: Shatrughan Sinha pens note for Sonakshi Sinha: 'We are so proud of your strength

Zaheer Iqbal's loved up birthday post for Sonakshi

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal starred together in Double XL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zaheer wrote in the caption of the post, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna (people will always have something to say) neways…. You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep “roaring” and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has. May u always live the mermaid life. Always be happy. I love you." He ended his note with the hashtag ‘perfect.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, Sonakshi dropped several heart emojis. Following her reaction, Varun Sharma, Nupur Sanon, Priyank Sharma and Saqib Saleem among other celebs dropped loved-up comments. Sonakshi and Zaheer are rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, the two have maintained that they are best friends.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's rumoured lovestory

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been previously spotted expressing love for each other on social media. Both have made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's films. While Sonakshi made her debut with Dabangg in 2010, Zaheer's first film was Notebook in 2019. They acted together in Double XL.

Sonakshi is currently basking in the success of her latest outing Dahaad. It marked her web series debut. She starred as a fierce cop in the series, directed by Reema Kagti. Talking about the reception to the series, the actor told Hindustan Times, “It’s been incredible, so overwhelming. People who have not spoken to me in years are messaging me, those I don’t know from the industry have reached out. I was in a restaurant, random people walked up to me- not even for a photograph, but just to say they loved me in Dahaad. I don’t know how to deal with this right now!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I do feel like I have made my debut all over again. The last time I was appreciated like this, it was very long back, for Lootera in 2013, and then Akira. Even Kalank, but not on this level,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON