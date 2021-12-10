Sonakshi Sinha complains that all her friends are 'getting married' or ‘popping babies’: ‘Can you come down?’

On Thursday, actor Sonakshi Sinha posted a hilarious note on her Instagram Stories. In the note, she asked her friends who are ‘getting married’ and having babies, to ‘calm down.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonakshi wrote, “Now can all my friends calm the hell down? Y'll (you all) either getting married or engaged or popping babies. Just chill guys."

Sonakshi Sinha on her friends getting married, (Instagram)

Sonakshi's Instagram story was shared during Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities. In another of her Instagram stories, she wished the couple on their marriage. Sharing their photo on Instagram Stories, Sonakshi wrote, “Congratulations you two. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Vicky and Katrina shared a series of candid pictures from their wedding in Rajasthan. The couple shared the same set of photos along with the same caption that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

In an interview with India Today, Sonakshi said that she wants to congratulate Vicky and Katrina in person. “I'm very happy for them (Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal). I wish them well. But I will wish them in person.”

Read More: Taapsee reacts to Sonakshi's comment about star kids also losing out on films

Last year in an interview with Pinkvilla she talked about her marriage plans. She said, "I am not trying to brush it off the carpet. When it has to happen, it will. But, there is no pressure from my family. My parents see that I am very happy with my work, enjoying it. Also, I have to find a boy, only then I can get married. The main requirement is that." She further added, "I should really not say never. But, I would prefer being with someone who is outside of this industry. I would prefer it, but nahi hua toh nahi hua."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonakshi is actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha's daughter. She made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Salman Khan starrer Dabangg, for which she won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She was then seen in films such as Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Mission Mangal, Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3. She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. She will be seen next in Ronnie Screwvala's Kakuda, in which she will be star opposite Riteish Deshmukh.

In one of the Instagram stories she wished actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on their marriage. Sharing the pictures on Instagram Stories, Sonakshi wrote, “Congratulations you two. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Vicky and Katrina shared a series of candid pictures from the wedding. The couple shared the same set of photos along with the same caption that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” In an interview with India Today, Sonakshi said that she wants to congratulate Vicky and Katrina in person. "I'm very happy for them (Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal). I wish them well. But I will wish them in person,”

Last year in an interview with Pinkvilla she talked about her marriage plans. She said,"I am not trying to brush it off the carpet. When it has to happen, it will. But, there is no pressure from my family. My parents see that I am very happy with my work, enjoying it. Also, I have to find a boy, only then I can get married. The main requirement is that." She further added, "I should really not say never. But, I would prefer being with someone who is outside of this industry. I would prefer it, but nahi hua toh nahi hua."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonakshi is actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha's daughter. She made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Salman Khan starrer Dabangg, for which she won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She was then seen in films such as Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Mission Mangal, Dabang 2 and Dabang 3. She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India as Sunderben. She will be seen next in Kakuda.

|#+|