Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha's comment about star kids also losing out on films, explains the difference

Taapsee Pannu has reacted to Sonakshi Sinha's recent comment about star kids, or those with perceived privilege, also being kicked out of films, just like outsiders. Taapsee said that a key difference is that star kids aren't replaced by those without industry connections, although every actor has likely been thrown out of a project at some point or another.

In an interview, Taapsee agreed with Sonakshi's point in theory, but pointed out nuances worth paying attention to. Taapsee, in fact, recently launched her production banner, which she called Outsiders Films.

She told Bollywood Bubble, “Definitely, I feel any actor – star kid or not a star kid – will be losing out on films to someone else. But the criteria is not that the star kid has lost out on the film because that person is an outsider so that person got the film, but as outsiders, definitely we have lost out on films because someone was there recommending and pushing someone's name who definitely had those contacts in the industry. And those are mostly star kids, right?”

She added, “I'm not saying they wouldn't have lost out on films, but they wouldn't have lost out on films to outsiders because of the fact that they are outsiders, so that is the difference. But every actor has gone through a situation where they've been pushed out of a film. Can be star kids or even outsiders.”

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi admitted to losing out on films and called it ‘part and parcel of the job’. “Of course. Who hasn’t? Like this whole star kid debate is useless because it is not like no star kid hasn’t lost out on a project because of somebody else. But nobody goes around crying about it. It’s okay, sab ke saath hota hai (it happens to everyone). Deal with it, dude. That’s life. There is no point talking about spilt milk,” she said.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha takes a dig at outsiders, says star kids lose out on films too: ‘But nobody goes around crying about it’

“Chalo, forget me. My father also, who was not a star kid, has lost out on many projects. It happens to every actor, it’s part and parcel of the job. It’s not something which is so unheard of or so new, it happens to everyone and it has been happening. Like I said, it’s part and parcel of the job, you move on with your life, work hard and keep at it,” she added.