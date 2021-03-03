Sonakshi Sinha: I was burning out, it was a conscious decision to slow down
With a track record of at least two films every year, Sonakshi Sinha has been working non-stop since she made her acting debut in 2010 with Dabangg. And that’s why, the actor has now made a decision to “slow down” in her career.
“It was a very conscious decision,” she admits, and continues, “I realised, at some point, I was burning out. I had literally no time for myself. I started putting on weight because I couldn’t find time to work out, and was just working and working. That’s why you have to keep yourself happy, and spend more time on yourself, the better you are able to do that at work as well.”
The 33-year-old, who has been a part of films such as Rowdy Rathore (2012), Lootera (2013), and Mission Mangal (2019), however, adds that being overworked had more impact.
“I am a workaholic, I love working. When I was doing that too, I was enjoying it. But I realised myself that I was getting tired and cranky. I wasn’t able to find time to do painting, gym, and these things are very important for your personal growth. That’s when I thought you should do one thing at a time — enjoy work, personal life as well. I have been happier since!,” she maintains.
2020 was originally set to see the release of her film Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, but owing to the pandemic, it was put on a hold and it will now release on an OTT platform instead. What’s currently keeping Sinha busy is her web debut with a series directed by Reema Kagti.
On what prompted her to finally make the move to the OTT space, she explains, “Honestly, I have never really strategised what I am going to do next. I do think very instinctively from the heart if I want to do it. So for me, again when Zoya (Akhtar) and Reema approached me with the script of the series, I was completely mind-blown. I was in a place where I was not singing anything. I was not enjoying anything, nothing was resonating with me. I heard this, and I was like, ‘I have to do this’. It was as simple a process as that for me. If I like it, I will do it.”
