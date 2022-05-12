Sonakshi Sinha launches her brand after teasing fans with engagement ring pics, fans ask 'but who was the mystery guy?'

After sharing pictures wearing a diamond on ring finger with a mystery man, and sparking marriage rumours, Sonakshi Sinha has now revealed that she is launching her own beauty brand SOEZ. Sharing the new photo, Sonakshi said that she was just flaunting her nails in the previous pictures. Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha flaunts a ring, poses with a mystery man, fans ask 'you got engaged to Zaheer Iqbal?'

Sharing the new photo, Sonakshi wrote, “Ok ok, I think I've teased you enough!! Lots of hints were dropped and not a single lie was told! Big day for me because I'm launching my very own brand SOEZI @itssoezi… every girl's one-stop-shop for amazing nails, all day every day."

She added, "One of my biggest dreams coming true because finally I step into the world of entrepreneurship and I couldn’t wait to share it with YOU!! And lastly, I was actually just flaunting my new love - my @itssoezi NAILS in the pictures… what did you think??? Hahahaha, love you guys! Thank you for the immense support always ❤️ #girlpower.”

Sonakshi Sinha shares new pic.

Actor Vijay Varma commented, “Pls send me and @gulshandevaiah78 our merch.” Confused with Sonakshi's post, one asked, “Matlab no shaadi (You are not getting married then)?” Another one wrote, “Oh teri ki humko ko laga biaah ho raha tumhara (Oh god! We thought you are getting married).” One said, “Kya yar hum ghabra gaye they (We got panicked),” and another one commented, “Diamond ring kahan gayi (Where is your diamond ring)?”

While one said, “Next time when you'll actually announce your wedding news...I wonder how many people are gonna believe that," another one said, “But who was the mystery boy with you in the photos?" Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

On Monday, Sonakshi shared three photos on her Instagram account, all three of them had the same caption, “Big day for me. One of my biggest dreams is coming true and I cant wait to share it with you. Can't believe it was SO EZI.” In the photos, Sonakshi was seen posing with a diamond ring on her finger and with a man, whose face she didn't reveal. Her post sparked her marriage rumours, with many asking her, if she is tying the knot with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

