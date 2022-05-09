Sonakshi Sinha flaunts a ring, poses with a mystery man, fans ask 'you got engaged to Zaheer Igbal?'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha dropped a series of pictures of herself with a mystery man on her Instagram account. In the photos, Sonakshi flaunted a ring on her finger. As soon as she shared the pictures, her fans started asking her if she got engaged to her rumoured boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal . Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha winks, flashes victory sign as she poses with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in new pic

Sonakshi shared three photos on her Instagram account, all three of them had the same caption. It reads, “Big day for me. One of my biggest dreams is coming true and I cant wait to share it with you. Cant believe it was SO EZI.”

In the first picture, a smiling Sonakshi shows the large diamond on her finger. She is also holding a man's arm, whose face is not in the frame. In the second one, without showing the man's face, Sonakshi poses with her hands and face resting on his shoulder. In the last picture, Sonakshi strikes a pose flaunting her ring.

One fan asked Sonakshi, if it is her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in the pictures. The fan asked, “Is EZI for Zaheer Iqbal? Oh Sona," along with a heart emoji. Making a similar speculation, one said, “EZI: E is for Engagement Z is for Zaheer I is for Iqbal.” Another one simply wrote, “Congratulations Sona.”

While one asked, “Bhai launch ho raha hai kya? (Is your brother gearing up for a Bollywood debut)?” another one said, “Congratulations, hope it's not something diamond jewellery brand ambassador announcement.” Amazed by the pictures, one wrote, “Is this for real? You are engaged to Zaheer?”

Sonakshi and Zaheer both made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's projects. Sonakshi made her debut with Dabangg in 2010, while Zaheer entered the industry with Notebook in 2019.

The rumoured couple will be seen together in the film Double XL, which is slated to release in 2022. The film also stars actor Huma Qureshi and is directed by Satram Ramani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON