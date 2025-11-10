Sonakshi Sinha says Lootera remains timeless even after 12 years despite average box office collection

Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her 2013 film, Lootera. The film was released 12 years ago, and it remains one of her best performances. Sitting down for a conversation with Amit Tyagi, for Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Sonakshi shared her reflections about the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial. Sonakshi Sinha talks about her film Lootera(Photo: Instagram)

The actress claimed that despite the movie’s average performance at the box office, it has gotten love from the audience and remains timeless. The film is based in the genre of romance and drama and strikes the perfect balance between emotions.

Sonakshi Sinha’s take on Lootera

In conversation with the media portal, Sinha reflected on the movie’s success and the elements that made it timeless. When asked about her thoughts on Lootera releasing way ahead of its time, the actress revealed, “No, I think that film has got all the love than it deserved.” She added, “Us waqt box office per kaam nahi kiya vo alag baat hai. 12 saal hogaya I think, but aaj tak the kind of love Lootera has received, and even till today, log jab mujhe pehli baar milte hai, pehli cheez bolte hai, ‘We love you in Lootera.’ Toh I think that film has become timeless.”

The movie star went on to call Motwane's directorial her biggest achievement. Later, giving an example of Dabangg, the actress claimed that 50 years from now, no one will remember the box office numbers but instead will remember the movie for the impact it created.

Meanwhile, the story of Lootera revolved around a rich aristocrat’s daughter, Pakhi, who falls in love with Varun Shrivastav, who is unknown to her. However, things get complicated when the former learns about Varun living a dangerous double life, threatening their relationship. It took inspiration from O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf.

Previously, in conversation with IANS, Sinha revealed that she was advised against starring in the movie. However, she claimed that she is glad to have stuck with her decision.

Also read: Is there a rift between Sonakshi Sinha, her brothers over interfaith marriage to Zaheer? Cousin Pooja Ruparel clarifies

Sonakshi Sinha in Jatadhara

Sonakshi recently starred in the film Jatadhara, alongside Sudheer Babu, and it hit theaters on November 7. The story revolves around Shiva, a ghost hunter, who is often haunted by his dreams, where a child is being killed by a woman. While shifting his house, he comes across a picture of the same people he saw in his dream. Shiva goes on to find answers, which lead him on the path of learning dark secrets. The movie marked Sonakshi's Telugu debut.