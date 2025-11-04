Sonakshi Sinha praises Telugu film industry as ‘very disciplined’ ahead of Jatadhara release

Sonakshi Sinha is stepping into Telugu cinema with Jatadhara, a supernatural thriller directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan. The film stars Sudheer Babu in the lead, with Shilpa Shirodkar also appearing in a pivotal role. Sinha, who audiences know from Dabangg, Lootera and Akira, plays the antagonist - Dhanapisachini - in the bilingual film set to release on November 7. Sonakshi Sinha calls Telugu film industry “very disciplined” as she debuts in Jatadhara(YouTube/Zee Studios)

Sonakshi Sinha shares her experience working in the Telugu industry

The actress said the story grabbed her instantly. “It’s dark, it’s layered, and it’s very different from anything I’ve done before,” she shared with PTI while talking about her Telugu debut. Sinha added that she’s excited to explore regional cinema and work with a fresh team and audience.

Talking about her first Telugu project, Sinha said she was drawn to the script and excited to explore regional cinema. “I’ve done one Tamil film before (Lingaa) and now this Telugu film. I’ve always been open to regional films. it’s just that earlier, my schedules didn’t allow it,” she said.

Sonakshi praises the discipline of the Telugu film industry

Comparing the working culture of Hindi and Telugu cinema, Sinha praised the southern industry for its punctuality and balance. “There are not many differences, but their timings are very good, very sorted. Work-life balance is very good there, something we can definitely learn from,” she told the outlet.

She added that the discipline on set stood out to her. “If you come for a shoot at nine, you cannot shoot after six - you are not allowed. That’s something really nice about it. It’s a bit more disciplined, I would say.”

Sinha also mentioned that film shoots in the Hindi industry often stretch late into the night, something she feels could change.

Playing Dhanapisachini in Jatadhara

In Jatadhara, Sinha plays a character unlike any she’s portrayed before. The film, set around the mysteries of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, blends mythology with supernatural elements. The actor said director Venkat Kalyan gave her “complete freedom” to interpret the role.

“When the first shot happened, I saw childlike happiness in his eyes. He said, ‘This is my Dhanapisachini,’” Sinha recalled.

Sinha said she wants to continue exploring different languages and genres. Known for her roles in both film and streaming projects like Dahaad and Heeramandi, she added that her focus remains on working with strong directors and diverse stories. Jatadhara will release in both Telugu and Hindi on November 7.