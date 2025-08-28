Shilpa Shirodkar plays character defined by greed in comeback Telugu film Jatadhara; first look released

A new character has been introduced from Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal's upcoming film Jatadhara. The poster introduces actor Shilpa Shirodkar, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 18, as a yogini (female practitioner of Tantra) driven by greed. Take a look. Shilpa Shirodkar recently returned to the limelight with Bigg Boss 18, she will now be seen as a yogini in Jatadhara.

Shilpa Shirodkar's first look from Jatadhara

In the poster, Shilpa plays a yogini. She is dressed in a black saree and sits in front of a fire pit, her mouth wide open and tongue sticking out. The makers shared the poster on Thursday with the caption: “She isn't just driven by greed, she defines it. Presenting @shilpashirodkar73 as Shobha.” This is Shilpa's second Telugu film after the 1992 Mohan Babu-starrer Brahma, marking her comeback to the language after three decades.

Talking about the film, Shilpa said, “I am so happy and thrilled to be a part of Jatadhara. It's a film that will surely take the audience on a supernatural and mysterious ride! It has incredible, stunning visuals and a storyline that will definitely leave an impact on all of you!” She added, “My character, Shobha, is quite a powerful one. It's so complex and intriguing. I have put my heart and soul into bringing this character to life, and I am excited for everybody to watch it on screens!”

About Jatadhara

The teaser of Jatadhara was released earlier this month. The one-minute-12-second clip showed Sudheer Babu as a powerful man "born from sacrifice," while Sonakshi Sinha, in her Telugu debut, appeared in a never-seen-before avatar as a mystical figure "created by greed." The teaser hinted at a dark supernatural clash between the two.

Jatadhara also stars Divya Khossla, Ravi Prakash, Indira Krishna, Naveen Neni, Shreya Sharma, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Rajeev Kanakala. Shilpa was a popular face in Hindi films during the late 1980s and 1990s. She recently returned to the limelight through Bigg Boss 18, where she was seen alongside Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, and Alice Kaushik. She was last seen in the 2020 film Guns of Banaras.

With inputs from ANI