Sonakshi Sinha sets boundaries with paparazzi, refuses to enter her car until they stop clicking her

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is known for her warm and cordial rapport with the paparazzi, appears to be drawing a line when it comes to her personal space. The actor was recently spotted refusing to get into her car until photographers stopped clicking her pictures and stepped aside.

Sonakshi Sinha sets boundaries with paparazzi

Sonakshi Sinha was most recently seen in Prime Video’s film System.

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On Sunday, Sonakshi stepped out in Mumbai to attend newlywed Akansha Ranjan and director Sharan Sharma’s wedding reception. Several videos of Sonakshi arriving at the reception have surfaced on social media. One clip, in particular, has caught everyone's attention as it captures her interaction with photographers while she was leaving the venue.

In the clip, Sonakshi can be seen refusing to get into her car while photographers continued filming her. Remaining firm on her stance, she waited until the cameramen stopped recording before finally making her way into the vehicle.

Sonakshi is heard saying, “Bas guys, abhi gaadi ke andar nahi hai. Ho gaya. Thank you. Bye. Good night. (Enough guys, now don’t enter the car. Enough. Thank you. Bye. Good night)” When the photographers didn’t go, she further added, “Jab tak aap nahi jaoge, main nahi baithungi. (I will not sit in the car until y’all leave)”. Following this, the photographers stopped recording her.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident comes just days after Sonakshi had called out the paparazzi for crowding her parents, veterans Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, and not giving them enough space to get into their car following a dinner outing. At that time, Sonakshi was out with her parents and her husband Zaheer Iqbal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident comes just days after Sonakshi had called out the paparazzi for crowding her parents, veterans Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, and not giving them enough space to get into their car following a dinner outing. At that time, Sonakshi was out with her parents and her husband Zaheer Iqbal. {{/usCountry}}

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Sonakshi Sinha’s recent work

She made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010 and later starred in films such as Rowdy Rathore, Lootera and Akira. On the work front, Sonakshi was most recently seen in Prime Video’s film System. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Baweja Studios. It also stars Jyothika and Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles. The actor also has Dahaad season 2 in the pipeline. In 2025, Sonakshi was seen in Jatadhara and Nikita Roy, but both projects failed to impress audiences and critics.

Apart from her acting work, Sonakshi is also busy working on content for YouTube. Her YouTube channel has over 1.1 million subscribers, with millions of views on her makeup and skincare tutorials. Her fun banter and videos with husband Zaheer Iqbal are also quite popular among fans.