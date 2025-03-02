Sonakshi Sinha speaks about fights with brothers Love and Kush, their 'jealousy' towards her

Last year during Sonakshi Sinha's wedding, her brother Love and Kush were conspicuous by their absence. Upset tweets and media interviews seemed to hint that perhaps not all was well between the siblings, and the brothers may be against Sonakshi marrying Zaheer Iqbal. Now, in a new interview, Sonakshi has talked about her brothers and the relationship they shared as children. Sonakshi Sinha has spoken about her brothers in a new interview.

Sonakshi's relationship with her brothers

Speaking to Hauterrfly, Sonakshi accepted the siblings would often indulge in ‘hathapai (fist fights)’ as kids. “Main sabse choti, ghar ki ladki, sabse laadli, toh bhaiyonn ko jalan toh hoti thi toh mujhe padti thi (I was the youngest sibling, the most adored. So my brothers were jealous and would beat me up).”

Tension in family?

In an interview with Retro Lehren, Shatrughan refused to get into why Sonakshi’s brothers decided to skip the wedding, he shared that he understands their pain.

“I won’t complain. They are only humans. They maybe still not be so mature. I do understand their pain and confusion. There is always cultural reaction. Maybe, if I was their age, I might have had a similar reaction to it. But, here is where your maturity, seniority, and experience comes in place. Hence, my reaction was not as extreme as my sons,” he said.

Luv also took to his Instagram on Sunday to address the talk about him attending Sonakshi’s wedding. He called out an ‘online campaign’ about the same, claiming that his family always comes first. Refusing to justify it with an answer, he wrote, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me, my family will always come first.”

After dating for seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer said ‘I do’ in a civil marriage ceremony at the former’s home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 23, 2024.