Sonakshi Sinha to marry boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23: report

Get ready for another Bollywood wedding. As per a new Times Now report, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the know with her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The couple is reportedly looking at June 23 as their wedding date. Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha have been dating for over two years.

Wedding details

The report says that Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married at a South Mumbai venue. They also mentioned that Sonakshi's veteran actor dad Shatrughan Sinha has given the couple his blessings. (Also read: Vintage video of baby Sonakshi Sinha's birthday bash will give you true 90's nostalgia. Watch)

Both have made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's films. While Sonakshi made her debut with Dabangg in 2010, Zaheer's first film was Notebook in 2019. They acted together in Double XL.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's IG PDA

On her birthday last week, Zaheer wrote a sweet post, adding their cute and cosy pictures together. The first picture showed him enveloping Sonakshi in a tight hug. He also included some selfies and a glam black and white shot. “Happy Birthday Sonzzz,” he posted with the picture.

Last year on Sonakshi's birthday, Zaheer dropped a string of cute pictures from their shoot sets to their outings. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways....You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep ‘Roaring’ and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you."

Sonakshi has been in news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer. The couple has maintained that they are "just friends" but earlier actor Varun Sharma's Insta story hinted at something else.

Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is streaming on Netflix. Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari,Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman are also a part of Heeramandi.