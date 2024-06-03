Vintage video of baby Sonakshi Sinha's birthday bash will give you true 90's nostalgia. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha turned 37 on Sunday. Recently, Lehren TV took to Instagram and shared an adorable video from decades ago, when little Sonakshi was seen having a gala time cutting her birthday cake, and posing with her dad, actor Shatrughan Sinha. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha exclusive interview: ‘The entire set broke into standing ovation after the first take in Tilasmi Bahein’) Stills from the old video where Sonakshi Sinha was seen celebrating her birthday with her family.

Sonakshi's birthday video

The video took viewers back inside the Mumbai bungalow of Shatrughan Sinha, Ramayan. It was from Sonakshi Sinha's birthday bash, and the voiceover informed that the family also decided to celebrate the birthday of their two sons, Love and Kush, who have their birthdays just a few days later.

Little Sonakshi is seen in a white dress, sitting on her father's lap and smiling. A huge cake with a princess design on was also seen as Sonakshi blew out the candles and the family and friends gathered around her cheered. She also ate a piece of cake offered by Shatrughan. Few other moments from the same video captured family and friends chatting, and several decorations set up in the lawn and garden area outside the bungalow.

More about Sonakshi's latest work

A day after her birthday, the creators of Heeramandi announced the second season of the hit Netflix show on Monday. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote in the caption, “Mehfil phir se jamegi, Heeramandi: Season 2 jo aayega (The celebration will take place again, because Season 2 will arrive). Thanks for this AMAZING birthday gift @bhansaliproductions @netflix_in (laughing face emoticon).”

Sonakshi gained acclaim for her double role of Rehana and her daughter Fareedan in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released on May 1.

An epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. It also stars Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma and Adhyayan Suman.