Sonakshi Sinha wraps up mini-series Fallen: 'Thank you Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati'

Sonakshi Sinha has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming mini-series, tentatively called Fallen. On Sunday, she posted pictures from the film's set. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha with Reema Kagti.

Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday took to Instagram to announce that she has wrapped up a mini-series, tentatively titled Fallen. She also posted few pictures.

Sharing them, she wrote: "As it comes to an end I dont even know where to begin! What a journey Fallen (thats what we’re calling it for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness! Thank you @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati... i cant tell you how long ive waited for her. I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team... every single person who has been a part of it... i cannot thank you enough! You know who you are."

Sonakshi also shared a glimpse of the nameplate of the character and wrote: "And it’s a wrap. It’s been a pleasure, Bhaati sahab. Thank you universe." Produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Fallen will premier on Amazon Prime Video later this year. It has been directed by Reema Kagti.

Sonakshi Sinha shared the nameplate her character in the film wears.

On International Women's Day, Sonakshi had shared picture of her dressed as a cop and had written: "There’s no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we’re taking things up a notch! Can’t wait to show everyone yet again how girls get it done! Coming soon to serve and protect on @primevideoIN." Here, the actor was in a cop's uniform.

Also read: Not just dad Saif Ali Khan's side, Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood royalty through Amrita Singh too

Sonakshi will also be seen in upcoming war drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India, playing a social worker called Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. The film which stars Ajay Devgn in a lead role has been directed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Some time back, she had announced her Netflix film, BulbulTarang.

