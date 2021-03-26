Sonakshi Sinha sips on a drink while chilling in a pool in throwback photo from Maldives vacation, says 'take me back'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday shared a throwback picture of her trip to the Maldives and expressed her longing for another visit to the island nation. The Maldives has become the favourite travel destination for celebrities recently and they have been stunning pictures of themselves enjoying its mesmerising views.

Taking to social media platform Instagram, Sonakshi shared a photo of herself wearing a black bikini as she sipped on a drink and ate some snacks in an infinity pool. Set against a picturesque sunset, with the blue water and cloud-dotted sky, the caption of her picture read, “Take me back". The Holiday star's post garnered over 1,000 likes and over 2,34,000 comments.

Sonakshi loves the sunset. During a vacation in the Maldives last year, she had shared a post sporting a neon green dress and matching floaters. She kept the accessories minimal and teamed her outfit with a pair of sunglasses, as she struck a pose against the backdrop of a picturesque sunset.

On the work front, Sonakshi is set to make her digital debut with an Amazon Prime series directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The 33-year-old will also be seen playing the role of social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the upcoming war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, directed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. She had also announced her upcoming Netflix film titled BulbulTarang a few days ago.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Sonakshi had shared her first look from her debut web series. She plays a tough police officer in the as-yet-untitled show, which also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

In an Instagram post, Sonakshi wrote, “There’s no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we’re taking things up a notch! Can’t wait to show everyone yet again how girls get it done! Coming soon to serve and protect on @primevideoIN.”

