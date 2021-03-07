IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Sonakshi Sinha debuts fierce cop look from Amazon series, Huma Qureshi jokes ‘I didn’t do anything illegal’
Sonakshi Sinha plays a tough cop in her debut web series.
Sonakshi Sinha plays a tough cop in her debut web series.
web series

Sonakshi Sinha debuts fierce cop look from Amazon series, Huma Qureshi jokes ‘I didn’t do anything illegal’

  • Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a tough cop in her debut web series, shared her first look from the show on the eve of International Women's Day. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:32 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha, who is all set to make her digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video series directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, has shared her first look from the show. She plays a tough police officer in the as-yet-untitled series, which also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

In an Instagram post, Sonakshi wrote, “There’s no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we’re taking things up a notch! Can’t wait to show everyone yet again how girls get it done! Coming soon to serve and protect on @primevideoIN.”

Zaheer Iqbal, who has been linked to Sonakshi in the past, was one of the first to react. He dropped fire and ‘hands raised in the air’ emojis on the post. “Madame I didn’t do anything illegal Madame .. sorry Madame,” Huma Qureshi quipped. “Oye hoyeeee @aslisona zabardast!!!” Maniesh Paul wrote.


Reema showered praise on Sonakshi and said in a statement, “Sonakshi is an actor with the ability to seamlessly fit into every character she plays. She plays a tough cop in the series, and it is a delight to see her sink her teeth into the skin of the character.”

Also see: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at Wriddhiman Saha’s son’s birthday party. See photos

Sonakshi was last seen on the big screen in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film, which marked the debut of Saiee Manjrekar, failed to live up to box office expectations.

Sonakshi will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war-drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Set during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk. It is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonakshi sinha ott

Related Stories

Shatrughan Sinha, wife Poonam pose with their kids, Sonakshi and Luv.
Shatrughan Sinha, wife Poonam pose with their kids, Sonakshi and Luv.
bollywood

Luv Sinha says he wouldn't be compared to Sonakshi if his debut film was a hit

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Sonakshi Sinha's brother, Luv, has said that he is proud of her for having taken the family legacy forward, and had his debut film been a blockbuster, he wouldn't have been compared to her.
READ FULL STORY
Sonakshi Sinha has bought a new house for herself in Bandra.
Sonakshi Sinha has bought a new house for herself in Bandra.
bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha buys 4BHK home in Bandra: 'It was my dream'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has fulfilled a life goal and has bought a house for herself in Mumbai's Bandra. She, however, has no plans of moving out of her parents' house yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha plays a tough cop in her debut web series.
Sonakshi Sinha plays a tough cop in her debut web series.
web series

Sonakshi debuts fierce cop look from Amazon series, Huma has a funny response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a tough cop in her debut web series, shared her first look from the show on the eve of International Women's Day. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Beehad Ka Baagi’ actor Dilip Arya at Bhardendu Natya Akademi in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
‘Beehad Ka Baagi’ actor Dilip Arya at Bhardendu Natya Akademi in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
web series

Dilip Arya: I had nothing to lose but to win everything

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:28 PM IST
‘Bheehad Ka Baagi’ actor Dilip Arya says, “Abhi to main ankurit hua hoon! I am getting some good offers and some of them will be announced soon. After 15 years, I have got this success, so I want to do good work now. My family has struggled a lot with me, so I have no choice but to do well.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Turner gives her verdict on WandaVision.
Sophie Turner gives her verdict on WandaVision.
web series

X-Men star Sophie Turner gives her verdict on WandaVision finale, Twitter reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:20 PM IST
  • The WandaVision finale premiered on Friday. X-Men star Sophie Turner took to Instagram and deemed it as the 'best show on TV.' Here's how fans have reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
His last project was the web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man (2019), based on the life of PM Narendra Modi, where he played the role of a young Modi.
His last project was the web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man (2019), based on the life of PM Narendra Modi, where he played the role of a young Modi.
web series

Ashish Sharma: We shouldn’t get carried away with narratives woven around ideologies

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The actor, who played young a Modi, in a web series on the PM’s life, is now starring in a film called Hindutva. He talks about doing political driven projects and says everyone is political.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision finale ending, mid-credit, post-credit and Ship of Theseus explained

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday. The action-packed episode featured two post-credit scenes and broke open numerous possibilities connecting the show with Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajniesh Duggall is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Inspector Anivash’ in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
Actor Rajniesh Duggall is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Inspector Anivash’ in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
web series

Rajniesh Duggall: It’s my time now and things are falling in place too

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:43 PM IST
With six projects lined up for release this year, ‘1920’ fame actor Rajniesh Duggall says, “By God’s grace everything is falling in place and it’s my time now!” He is currently shooting in Lucknow for OTT series ‘Inspector Avinash’ with Randeep Hooda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday.
WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday.
web series

WandaVision finale: Fans feel betrayed after several fan theories proven wrong

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:18 PM IST
  • WandaVision premiered its ninth and final episode on Friday. While it was a satisfying end to Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Phase 4 project, fans feel betrayed over a revelation made.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several shows were marred in controversy and faced boycott calls.
Several shows were marred in controversy and faced boycott calls.
web series

Threats and intimidation to artistes have no place in the creative space

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Makers and artistes admit that there could be disagreements over content of any film or show but same should be brought forward using the right channel only.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal feels OTT platforms provide a wider segment of audience
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal feels OTT platforms provide a wider segment of audience
web series

Mohanlal: We create movies for the audience alone

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:28 PM IST
The world is seeing the rise of OTT platforms and much credit for this phenomenon can be given to the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Namit Das in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Actor Namit Das in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
web series

Namit Das: The real credit goes to the directors

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:53 PM IST
‘A Suitable Boy’ actor Namit Das is happy essaying different characters in his recent OTT projects, from the mysterious role in ‘Mafia’ to the edgy character in ‘Arya. These different characters have given him a rounded image, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On her glamorous looks, Shamita says, “What you see on screen is unlike what I am in real life.”
On her glamorous looks, Shamita says, “What you see on screen is unlike what I am in real life.”
web series

I would love to get married but don’t know where my guy is

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:48 PM IST
The 42-year-old actor talks about romance and marriage, “I wear my heart on my sleeve, and that’s probably why I get into trouble always but I believe in love.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.
web series

Priyanka begins Citadel shoot in London, gets a warm welcome on sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from the sets of her spy web series, Citadel in London as she arrived to begin the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WandaVision will premiere its ninth and final episode on Friday.
WandaVision will premiere its ninth and final episode on Friday.
web series

WandaVision director warns disappointment awaits many fans ahead of finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • WandaVision will premiere its final episode on Friday. Ahead of the finale, director Matt Shakman teases the ending and praises Elizabeth Olsen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scam season 2 will be based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi.
Scam season 2 will be based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi.
web series

Hansal Mehta to return with Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi will be adapted from journalist Sanjay Singh's book Reporter ki Diary, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sagar Wahi is currently shooting OTT series ‘Taav’ in Kanpur and Unnao. (Sourced photo)
Sagar Wahi is currently shooting OTT series ‘Taav’ in Kanpur and Unnao. (Sourced photo)
web series

Sagar Wahi: OTT has given me the satisfaction I was craving for

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Prayagraj-lad Sagar Wahi of ‘Nimki Mukhia’ and ‘Madhuri Talkies’ fame says he is enjoying the challenges OTT is offering to actors. He is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Taav’ in Unnao-Kanpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP