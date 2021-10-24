Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonali Bendre rakes in compliments for Karwa Chauth look, Yami Gautam shows off her new mangalsutra
bollywood

Sonali Bendre rakes in compliments for Karwa Chauth look, Yami Gautam shows off her new mangalsutra

Sonali Bendre recycled her 19-year-old wedding lehenga for Karwa Chauth celebrations on Sunday. She and Yami Gautam also wore their Bulgari mangalsutras.
Yami Gautam and Sonali Bendre, both wore the Bulgari mangalsutra.
Published on Oct 24, 2021 07:04 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Sonali Bendre took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth outfit. The actor recycled her wedding dress from 19 years ago for the special occasion.

“I have always believed that traditions are what you make of them... to me they are a bridge between the past, present and future. I respect where they came from but never hesitated to give it my own meaning. Karwa Chauth is one such festival… to me, it has always been a celebration of family and friends that are family. A day spent in rituals with the people you love. The fact that I get pampered by my husband is a bonus. It’s a celebration of togetherness and companionship, cementing the love we share with our husbands & the bond between our family and friends,” she wrote with the pictures. They showed her in an orange and pink lehenga, sitting by a window.

RELATED STORIES

Sonali also showed her new Bulgari mangalsutra, made famous by Priyanka Chopra a few months ago. “Fun fact… I’m wearing my wedding lehenga from 19 years ago by @manishmalhotra05 and have paired it with this beautiful mangalsutra from @bulgari. Then and now, the worlds can meet, if you just approach it with love,” she wrote. Her picture got compliments from Tahira Kashyap and Patralekha, who left heart emojis on her post. Delnaaz Irani wrote, “So pretty.” Hrithik Roshan also liked the post.

Also read: Mira Rajput decks up for Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor's home, See pics

Not just Sonali, Yami Gautam also flaunted her new mangalsutra by the same brand. “The joy of celebrating my first Karvachauth is unmatched and it became more special as I wear @bulgari Mangalsutra,” she wrote with her pictures. Yami wore a bright red saree and her usual dejhoor earrings.

Other stars celebrating Karwa Chauth are Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and more. Mira was spotted at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's home on Sunday evening. She wore a red outfit and was seen carrying puja items. Shilpa got the traditional sargi from her mother-in-law and shared a video of it on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonali bendre yami gautam karwa chauth
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP